We are taught that we shouldn't hate anyone. Hate can be a very dangerous feeling that can lead to some dangerous thoughts. But it can very hard to not hate a certain group of bad people, sex offenders. These are individuals who have taken the innocence away from an unsuspecting child and deserve the scarlet letter that has been placed upon them. That scarlet letter is on an Overton, Texas man who has landed on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

Shacory Lee Pryor of Overton

Shacory Lee Pryor of Overton is a dangerous man. He was convicted in 2002 of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 12 years in jail (KTSM). Then in 2016, just a couple of years after getting out, Pryor was convicted of burglary and sentenced to four years in jail. He now has arrest warrants in Smith County for marijuana possession and in Rusk County for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and other offenses.

Shacory Lee Pryor is six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has tattoos that cover his chest, abdomen, right shoulder and his arms and legs. Pryor's last known address was in Overton but also has known ties to Dallas and Kilgore.

These fugitives should be considered Armed and Dangerous! Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.

How can you help law enforcement in the capture of these individuals?

Very simple, if you have any information, contact the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). You can also submit any information through the Texas 10 Most Wanted WEBSITE, Texas 10 Most Wanted FACEBOOK PAGE or the Texas DPS mobile app (Android, iPhone). Your information will remain anonymous. If your information leads to the arrest of any of these fugitives, you could be eligible for the reward.

