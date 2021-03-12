Shreveport Man Arrested for Sharing Nude Photos Online

Get our free mobile app

How long have we had the internet now? The answer is 37 years, as January 1st, 1983 is widely considered the birthdate of the internet. We've had it far to long for people to be using it for things like sending naked pictures - but here we are.

The man you see pictured above is Terry Lynn Cook Jr., a 32-year old Ringgold man arrested yesterday by the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. Seeing as he is 32 - surely he has known about how permanent things really are online. I mean once you send a naked picture to anyone at anytime for any reason - there's a record of it. Let's just say it's a pretty bad idea - especially if you are committing a crime while you are doing it.

See, Terry is allegedly a catfish of the worst kind. He is accused of "using a social media account under a known female’s identity," and using that account to send naked pictures of the same unnamed female through her own Facebook Messenger account! He is also suspected of carrying on lewd conversations as the victim, and on top of all of that - he threw in a few nude pictures of himself. To make matters worse, some of the messages were sent to underage females.

For all of his online crimes, Cook is currently sitting in the Caddo Correctional Center. According to KTBS, he is charged with 2 counts of two counts each of pornography involving juveniles, indecent behavior with juveniles, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and 52 counts of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.

