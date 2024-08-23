Ah, yes! East Texas. We love you and we mean it. And regardless of whether you're getting a Blizzard at DQ in Henderson, grocery shopping at Brookshire's in Longview, or flipping the bird to your fellow Tyer-ite's driving S. Broadway, Here are Five Sure Fire Signs You're East Texan Without Saying You Are

For instance, just five years ago, I don't think anyone would have bet on mullets becoming fashionable again, but thanks to Will Ross, here in East Texas they are back baby.

TikToker, @harlibrent shared a video that depicts someone whos obviously a young East Texas man in shorts, cowboy boots and a mullet.

‘tell me you’re from etx without telling me you’re from etx.’ She nailed it.

Next, we're the only place you'll see a ghost tractor driving across the highway. Now, is there really a ghost driving the tractor? That’s up for debate, but there is absolutely a driverless tractor cruising across the highway, with traffic stopped both ways and a local officials working the scene.

Remember that time a cow got loose at the East Texas State Fair, charged through the crowd with a man in jeans and boots chasing it down. ‘Only in East Texas does a cow get out at the fair.’

Next, has anyone else seen a man walking his pig along the side of the road? I believe there's a dog and a pig in this video. Only in East Texas.

And finally, you are definitely back home in East Texas when you squeeze butter into your salsa at The Jalapeno Tree.

This Tiktok is also labeled accurately: ‘POV: You’re from ETX.’

What else would you add to the list?

