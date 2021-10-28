Six Flags Over Texas Mourns The Loss Of Former Favorite Park Rides

Six Flags Over Texas does an outstanding job when it comes to theming and decorating the park for 'Fright Fest' with spider webs, characters, lights and everything Halloween. As part of the decorations this year, the park set aside an area to mourn over the loss of some of their popular rides throughout their history.

The park wrapped up a huge celebration in August as it celebrated its 60th anniversary. During the 60 year history of Six Flags, there has been a handful of memorable rides, attractions and shows that have had to be retired and removed from the park for various different reasons. After entering the park for 'Fright Fest' you're immediately in the Star Mall area looking at a skeleton horse and rider in the spray water fountain with the Silver Star Carousel , sorry, the Scarousel, as it's called during 'Fright Fest'. sitting up high for everyone to see. Right below the carousel is a very unique graveyard that has been set up for 'Fright Fest'.

This graveyard is of rides from Six Flags' past. These rides once had guests screaming out with pleasure and terror as they went for a ride along their tracks or cables. Tombstones revealing the years these rides and attractions were in operation are scattered out in front of the carousel along with some unique memorabilia from the ride.

Rides dating back to the parks' opening are on display, like the Fiesta Train, Astrolift, Skull Island along with the recent departure of rides like Splashwater Falls/Aquaman in 2018 and the Texas Chute Out and Flashback from 2012. There are other favorites that are featured as well.

I'm sure many of you reading this now will remember quite a few of these rides featured in the photo gallery below and all the fun you had on them. As the park continues to grow and develop, unfortunately, some rides and attractions are retired and replaced with new ones that will bring excitement, thrills and terror for many guests too only to eventually be replaced themselves.

