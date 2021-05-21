Kids Get Free Rides To Tyler Public Library All Summer Long

I remember how exciting it was to spend my summer going to check out books at the library but this was of course at a time where you didn't have a cell phone or social media, online video games or streaming services to "entertain" you. A book can still get your imagination active and take you to places in your mind while the other things just "occupy" your mind.

With summer officially here, the challenge nowadays is figuring out how to not let your kids get "dumber" over the summer because they haven't put their minds and imaginations to work. That's why its best to take it back to essence of how we grew up and pass along the love of reading.

The Tyler Public Library is helping out with their "Summer Reading Program" where kids can accept challenges for a chance to earn rewards. The program kicks off on June 7th and Tyler Transit will be helping out as well! They are offering free rides on Tyler Transit to kids under the age of 18 who want to go to the library.

During the months of June, July and August, all students under 18 can ride Tyler Public Transportation System’s fixed routes free of charge when traveling to and from the Tyler Public Library.

Students will need to notify the driver to receive the free ride. All students 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Guardians accompanying children must pay $1 for a one-way trip or $2 for an all-day pass.

Let the kids know that this program is available to them and encourage them to get off those screens and get into a book or two this summer!