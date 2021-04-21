6 Things a Texas Doomsday Prepper Can Buy Tax-Free This Weekend

Get our free mobile app

I myself feel wildly unprepared for a major happening, but I'm obsessed with the show Doomsday Preppers on National Geographic. There are episodes on Netflix, and if I had the means and confidence I would totally buy into the lifestyle of a prepper.

It's not just Doomsday that people are prepping for anymore. Natural disasters like floods, tornados and zombies could happen at any time -- especially in the spring here in Texas. That's why the Texas Comptroller Office has set up a tax-free weekend for folks to get more prepared more efficiently. The sales tax holiday will begin on 12:01 a.m. on April 24th and end at midnight on April 26th.

According to the Texas Comptroller's website: "Natural disasters will continue to happen, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prepare yourself during the 2021 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday for emergencies that can cause physical damage like hurricanes, flash floods, and wildfires."

That doesn't mean that all supplies one might use to prepare for a natural disaster are exempt from sales tax. Most camping supplies, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, plywood, stepladders, and tents won't be tax free, but that doesn't mean you can't get some good deals this weekend. And there's no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase.

Items you can buy include a portable generator that costs less than $3,000 dollars and emergency ladders that cost less than $300. I joke about doomsday prepping, but there are some very useful items that will be tax free this weekend that you should totally take advantage of.

You can see the entire list of exempt items here.

6 Things That Are Tax-Free This Weekend