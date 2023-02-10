Sleep Very Well: The 20 Best Hotels In Texas In 2023

We're already looking FORWARD to getting out of the cold and getting out of here for some vacation time and if you're looking for the best places in Texas to spend the night, we got a list for you!

I'm not going to lie, I'm not an "AirBnB" guy. Its already uncomfortable not being able to sleep in YOUR OWN bed as it is, then you add in the fact that I'm going to stay in someone else's HOME or apartment or whatever and abide by THEIR rules and get charged "cleaning fees", no proper security, neighbors....nah, that sounds WAY more stressful and I'm just trying to RELAX.

So I'll Be Sticking To Staying In Hotels...

Marriott Acquires Starwood Hotels For $12.2 Billion Getty Images loading...

Which made me wonder about BEST OF THE BEST Hotels in Texas to stay in. I mean let's be honest, Texas has its fair share of 5 and 4 star hotels that are VERY EXPENSIVE to stay in for just one night but many are worth every penny thanks to its amenities, proximity to things to do, or just the overall vibe of the place. And the best part is, YOU DON'T HAVE TO CLEAN UP AFTER YOURSELF.

U.S. News & World Reports Created A List Of The Top Hotels In Texas

Hotel Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Based on analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings and user ratings, they were able to come up with a list of the Top Hotels in Texas and I'll go ahead and warn you AGAIN: They are not cheap. If you want to spend a night in luxury, be prepared to pay for it because many of these hotels on this list range from $250 to $800 a night. So choose wisely.

