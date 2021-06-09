Smiling Louisiana Man Tased, Arrested for Throwing Bricks at Cops

Get our free mobile app

After reading the tale of 33-year-old Monroe resident Desmond Copeland, I'm still a little confused. I'm sure at the time, throwing bricks at police seemed like a perfectly reasonable response - but it's pretty hard for me to make that logical leap.

According to BRProud, deputies from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home in Richwood, Louisiana to investigate a domestic issue. When they arrived, they observed Copeland sitting on an unnamed victim's porch with several bricks. Officers repeatedly ordered him to drop the heavy building materials, but instead of complying - he allegedly started throwing the bricks at the officers!

Law enforcement officials had no choice but to taser Copeland in order to put him in cuffs. After the immediate threat was contained, deputies questioned the victim who claimed that the brick-throwing party had started way before they showed up. She claims that Mr. Copeland basically ambushed her at home, throwing bricks at her vehicle (which smashed the back glass) and her bedroom window (which also shattered).

If you're thinking it's time for a restraining order - you're too late! Reportedly, there is already one in place against Copeland, but he just doesn't seem to care as this is the 4th time he has violated it!

Desmond Copeland was immediately placed under arrest, and charged with a single count of Violation of Protective Order, two counts of Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and 6 hefty counts of Aggravated Assault upon a Peace Officer. He is currently being held in the Ouachita Correctional Center.

