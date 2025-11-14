The holidays are upon us, and that means Texans will be on the highways roadtrippin' to see friends and family. Along the way, you'll no doubt be interested in stopping to see some of the sights the Lone Star State has to offer.

But which popular places live up to the hype and which are merely "tourist traps"? That depends on what your definition of a "tourist trap" is. My definition would be a place that a lot of people HYPE up, but is not worth the time or trouble.

The Big Texan Named 'Worst Tourist Trap in Texas'

Known 'round the world for its 72 oz. Big Steak Challenge, hotel, gift shop, and ranch, according to Insider, which ranked the "worst tourist trap" in every state, Amarillo's The Big Texan is the worst one in Texas.

I've not been to The Big Texan, but my initial reaction is these Yankees are nuts. It's been on my list of places to visit for years, as well as the must-see lists of countless other Americans. But none of that matters to these folks, who described it as "one big Texas cliche."

The Big Texan restaurant is crawling with so much Texas décor you may go into sensory overload. The food is also extremely mediocre, and many customers have complained on Yelp that the steak is tough and dry.

Sheesh! Y'all don't understand Texas, obviously. Like I said, I've never had a chance to stop by The Big Texan before, but now I definitely intend to next time I'm close by.

And, yes. I've got my eyes and stomach on the Big Steak Challenge too. If you're up for it, to qualify, you'll have to eat a baked potato, a shrimp cocktail, a salad, a dinner roll, and 72 ounces of top sirloin in one hour.

Even actor/comedian Will Ferrell accepted the challenge. If you complete the challenge, your entire meal is FREE. A failed attempt cost the challenger $72. There are no losers here.

See ya' soon, Big Texan!