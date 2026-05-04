We all know that pet overpopulation is a problem here in East Texas. Our local shelters seem to always be at capacity with more animals always needing shelter. And while the Smith County Animal Control has gone through lots of change lately, they have now implemented a new weekly meeting that will help spread the word about animals before euthanasia becomes the final option.

What the New Weekly Meetings Will Do

Beginning May 7, the Smith County Animal Control & Shelter will begin hosting weekly Rescue Coordination Meetings at the Animal Control Office. Smith County Animal Control Supervisor, Colton Parsell, said “the goal is to bring people together who share the same goal, helping animals and having real conversations that lead to real solutions.”

The first meeting of it’s kind will take place May 7 at 2:00 p.m. at the Animal Control Office which is located at 312 E Ferguson Street.

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Recent Changes to Smith County Shelter Policies

These meetings come after county commissioners approved revisions to the shelter’s operating policy earlier this week, including enforcing a 72-hour hold period, implementing a tiered evaluation system, and removing a 30-day euthanasia limit.

While these new meetings aren’t going to fix the animal issues we have in East Texas overnight, it’s about sharing ideas, improving coordination, addressing concerns directly, and working toward positive and actionable outcomes.

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Who Can Attend These Meetings

As of now anyone who is part of a registered rescue organization and wants to be part of improving outcomes in Smith County is welcome at the meetings. One person asked on social media if the public is allowed at these meetings; the public is not currently allowed.

15 Unique Facts About Texas Pet Owners With over half of all Texas households owning at least one pet, let's take a look at some interesting facts about pet owners across the State of Texas, all thanks to data from dogster.com Gallery Credit: Nick