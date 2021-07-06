Smith County Internet Outage Closes in on 24 Hours, Here’s What We Know

UPDATE: As of Tuesday (July 6) afternoon Suddenlink has restored internet access to affected customers.

Original story:

Late yesterday (July 5) afternoon thousands of East Texans lost their internet; which is detrimental for those of us working from home, and those with bored kids trying to survive another steamy July here in East Texas.

In a statement, Suddenlink revealed the cause of the outage was a car accident that damaged a utility pole. This caused the damage that is still affecting thousands in Smith County, mostly in the Flint, Bullard, and Tyler areas.

"We are coordinating with the local power company," Suddenlink said in the statement. "The pole has been replaced and our techs are now reconnecting the fiber line."

But don't worry remote workers, and overwhelmed mothers and fathers there is an official light at the end of this tunnel; Suddenlink is estimating that they will have us all back up surfing the world wide web by 5 p.m. today, (Tuesday 7/6).

In the meantime, provided your data is working, if you'd like to you can peep in what's going on with some of the people who have been affected by the outage in the Tyler, Tx Rants, Raves, & Recommendations. You can join the conversation, just follow along for updates, or even throw out your own random conspiracy theories as to why you alone are being targeted by the Russians.