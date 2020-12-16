Smith County Sheriff’s Arrest Man For Assault After Standoff

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is sharing details on what lead to a 4-hour stand off with a man after a family violence situation.

In a press release, Smith County Sheriff's report that on Monday afternoon, dispatch received a 911 call from a female who was being assaulted by a male suspect.

Deputies responded to the 12300 block of Fannin Pkwy in Northwest Smith County, where they found the female victim and her children had already exited the residence. A Precinct 4 Deputy Constable arrived on location just before Smith County deputies and was able to safely remove two children from a bedroom window.

Police observed visible injury to the female including redness around her neck and the children appeared to be unharmed. Police then attempted to contact the suspect who was identified as 45 year-old Bryan Keith Rensberry who refused to exit the residence and barricaded himself inside.

The Smith County SWAT Team was called in to respond and after investigators obtained a search warrant, a determination was made to project chemical agents into the residence and Rensberry came outside and was arrested.

Rensberry has been charged with Assault Family Violence Impeding Breath and he's in custody at the Smith County Jail with a bond set at $750,000.