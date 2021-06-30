Two kids are missing and The Texas Department of Child Protective Services (CPS) are calling this an Interference with Child Custody. CPS reported that their agency was granted temporary custody of 13-year-old Amber Jackson and 9 -year-old Tristan Jackson . The children were subsequently removed from the custody of their mother, Cynthia Hodges, and were placed with family members in Smith County, Texas.

On June 24, 2021, Cynthia Hodges picked up the children from the placement family, which was against the court order. Shortly after picking up the children she was stopped by police and subsequently arrested for outstanding felony warrants. The police officer that pulled her over had no knowledge of the children’s situation and allowed her to contact a family member who was not authorized to have custody of the children. After picking up the children, the family member transported them to their maternal grandfather, Jimmy Hodges and his wife, Francis Callie Hodges.

Jimmy and Francis Hodges have been given multiple chances to return the children to CPS or someone that is approved by CPS to have the children but they have refused to do so. The mom has bonded out of jail and Smith County Investigators believe that the children are with Jimmy, Francis "Callie", and their mother at this time.

The Hodges have a 2012 white Ford-250, unknown license plate, and could possibly be towing an RV. They are possibly staying in RV parks in the East Texas area. The last known RV Park they were staying at was in Longview. All three subjects have ties to east and south Texas and could be staying at hotels or motels in these areas.

Their mom, Cynthia Hodges is a known drug user while Jimmy and Francis Hodges have an extensive criminal background. The safety and welfare of Amber Jackson and Tristan Jackson are of great concern. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of these individuals, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

For more information on the Smith County Sheriff's Office visit www.smithcountysheriff.com.