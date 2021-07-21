Smith County Sheriff’s Looking For Check Forger With Flatbed

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for using all sorts of fake information to purchase a high dollar item.

According to a press release we received from Smith County Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian, back on June 18, at 1:00 pm the suspect in the photo above arrived at AW Trailers Sales located on Hwy 69 North near Tyler and purchased a black flatbed using a fake Texas driver’s license and a forged check.

Smith County Sheriff's Office

The flatbed was valued at over $4,500 and it wasn't an easy steal. Take a look at the photos of the flatbed below:

Smith County Sheriff's Office

Once the flatbed was loaded onto the suspect’s trailer, he left the location headed toward Tyler on Hwy 69 North.

Smith County Sheriff's Office

The suspect was seen driving a grayish colored late model GMC crew cab short bed pickup towing a black tandem axle flatbed trailer.

Smith County Sheriff's Office

Let's help Smith County officers get this thief off the streets! If you have any information about this case or the identity of the suspect please call Investigator John Partlow at (903) 747-1224 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

