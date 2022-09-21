Smith County, TX Fire Marshal & 2 Others Resign From Their Positions

Usually when you hear about someone "resigning" from their position, we automatically assume something negative happened when in reality, folks get offered better opportunities elsewhere or they have to do what's best for themselves and their families. This is the case when comes to these 3 folks who recently resigned from their positions with Smith County.

Smith County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Jay Brooks tendered his resignation, effective October 1.

According to a post on Smith County's Facebook page, Brooks served Smith County as a volunteer recovery diver and firefighter/EMT-B beginning in 1998. He became a peace officer and joined the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office in 2008 as a volunteer deputy. Brooks was appointed as fire marshal in 2014, and then again in 2019. He said he is leaving to take a position as a software developer in the private sector.

Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny announced his resignation last week.

McClenny is leaving his position to take a job as police chief of San Augustine ISD. He said he made the decision to be rejoined with his wife, who is now serving as a school administrator for West Sabine ISD. His resignation is effective October 5. His law enforcement career spans 21 years, and he has served as Constable for six years. After McClenny leaves office, the Smith County Commissioners Court will appoint an interim Constable to serve the remainder of his term. The Commissioners Court asked anyone interested in serving in the position to contact Commissioners Phillips or Hampton, who each serve the same area.

The Commissioners Court also accepted the resignation of Smith County Law Librarian Kara Kennedy, effective September 30.

She is leaving her position, which she has held for more than nine years, due to health reasons. The Law Library is located in the basement of the Smith County Courthouse. Its mission is to provide access to legal information and information services to the general public, legal community and court staff of Smith County.

Commissioner Neal Franklin said the positions of Fire Marshal and Law Librarian are posted and if you're interested in any of those postions, visit: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/smithcountytx

