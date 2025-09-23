Sure, we've got some snobs in Texas. And I'm not just referring to the music snobs in Austin, TX, or the BBQ snobs in, well, everywhere. But which Texas city is the most snobby of them all? I bet you already have the No. 1 spot in mind.

Of course, everyone says that Dallas is more snobby than Fort Worth and Odessa is less snobby than Midland, but when you drill down to the nuts and bolts, where are you likely to find the biggest gaggle of snobs? A clue: look to the suburbs.

The Ten Snobbiest Towns in Texas

The folks at Road Snacks think they've figured out where the snobbiest Texans call home. Again, they've claimed to figure out which cities are home to the snobbiest in the Lone Star State, not me.

How did they decide which Texas cities are the snobbiest?

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash Photo by freestocks on Unsplash loading...

We used Saturday Night Science to look at things like expensive homes, high incomes, and overly educated populations by city in Texas. These are the criteria you’d argue with a friend over a foodie dinner about who’s snobbier. After analyzing 342 of the state’s most populous areas over 5,000 people, we came up with this ranking of the ten snobbiest places in the state of Texas.

Not science, exactly, but it's a fun read. Before we get into the list, let's see how they compiled their data. First, they compiled the places in Texas with a population of more than 5,000 people. This left a total of 342 places to look into. Next, they ranked each place by:

Median home price (Higher is snobbier)

Median household income (Higher is snobbier)

Percent of population with a college degree (Higher is snobbier)

Libraries per capita (Higher is snobbier)

Museums per capita (Higher is snobbier)

Private schools per capita (Higher is snobbier)