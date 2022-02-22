Snoop Dogg & Koe Wetzel Join Forces for TWO 4/20 Shows

It's finally happening. From a chance meeting last summer right for Koe's birthday, to two new shows scheduled for this April, Koe Wetzel and Snoop Dogg have announced they are joining forces.

At that meeting Snoop went on record regarding a show with Koe, “We Tryna Get on Stage Together.” If you missed that video, you can watch it right here.

Later that summer Koe told our pal Eric Raines over at KOKEFM when asked about the possible pairing with Snoop, "I don't know we're talking with them, tryna find a time. There is definitely a maybe. Maybe we'll see that in 2022."

Well now it's definitely happening in 2022. On April 19th the unlikely duo will be in Sioux Falls, SD, where you can hear Radio Texas, LIVE! each week on KXRB. The next night, April 20 (4/20), they'll be in Lincoln, NE.

Last Sunday Snoop Dogg was a part of what the coolest people are calling the best Super Bowl halftime show of-all-time. The show which featured Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop, Mary J. Blige, and a surprise drop in from 50 Cent, sent anyone near my age straight back to those high school days. I know some of y'all got sent back to those middle school days too.

Koe just wrapped up recording his next album. He told us on Radio Texas, LIVE! a couple of weeks ago regarding the project, "We're throwing out all the stops on this record. It's more alternative, southern rock, heavier rock." Koe told me. "It does have some country sounding songs, but overall it's more of an alternative record."

Be on the lookout that album could drop at any moment. You can hear my entire conversation with Koe here.