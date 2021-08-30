You can't spell KOKE without K-O-E, and earlier this month Koe stopped by KOKETV, before his sold-out appearance at KOKEFEST, where answered a few lingering questions; including "When is Snoop and Koe Wetzel doing a tour together?"

My pal Eric Raines at KOKEFM, where you can hear Radio Texas, LIVE! each week, coming swinging with the big question. But we didn't exactly get the definitive answer we were all hoping for:

"I don't know we're talking with them, tryna find a time," Koe said. "There is definitely a maybe. Maybe we'll see that in 2022."

Raines also brought up Koe's pal and rising national star Parker McCollum. Specifically that special moment when Parker shouted out Koe during his Opry debut, and asked him how much did that mean to him.

"Absolutely, like you said we kinda came up together. You know, without him, he'll never know how much it meant for him to help me, I wouldn't be where I'm at without him. I didn't want to miss that special time for him."

Koe has taken over Texas, next the world. The Pittsburg, TX native has busted his butt to become the hottest act in the Lone Star State, and it really happened for him even before he signed a major record deal with Columbia last summer.

His latest album Sellout has been received well by fans and has got the music industry buzzing. Earlier this year, as soon as COVID restrictions loosened, he brought Nashville artist HARDY to Texas for a run of sold out acoustic shows in Texas. This fall he'll do a few shows with 3 Doors Down, and, of course, earlier this month he brought a record setting crowd to Hutto, TX for KOKEFEST.

