(KNUE-FM) After a few days of severe winter weather, do Texans need to be on the lookout and avoid snow fleas? What's so strange about this is that, although I've enjoyed the warmer days we've had this winter and certainly wasn't wishing for severe cold, I appreciate that the very cold means fewer bugs to deal with, at least for now.

Why You Might See Them After Winter Weather

But then yesterday I thought about snow fleas, for some reason. I've heard that's a fairly common after-snow critter that can emerge in Texas. I thought, well, I guess not all insects are diminished this time of year. Then, this morning, I ran across this article about snow fleas in the Dallas Morning News. Coincidence?

What Are Snow Fleas?

Are you familiar with snow fleas? I wasn't. You might notice them once the snow and ice start to melt. Although I'm sure they're familiar with us, given that they "thrive in cold, wet conditions." The Dallas Morning News reports they get their name, snow flea, because of their "visibility during the winter and ability to jump like fleas. YIKES. OK, but are they fleas?

Where Do Snow Fleas Live?

KVUE reports that "Despite their name, snow fleas aren’t fleas. They’re tiny, wingless insects with dark bodies and antennae. [...] Snow fleas live outdoors year-round, usually in moist environments like wooded areas with rotting leaves, logs, and soil."

Are snow fleas dangerous to humans and pets?

This is the most important question, and thankfully, the answer is no. According to Texas A&M Agriculture Extension, snow fleas aren't a danger to our furry friends or us. Actually, snow fleas are a type of springtail. Springtails are "common insects that live in leaf litter, compost piles, and lawn soils, recycling dead plant material into nutrients to fertilize your lawn," and also can help control fungus.

So, they can look a little odd, especially if they emerge in a group. But no worries. They're not worried about you or me. They have important jobs to do. Have you seen any snow fleas as the snow and ice are melting? Email me at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

