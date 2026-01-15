(KNUE-FM) With burn bans in East Texas counties and the recent concerning fires we've seen in our area, many of us are hoping that the forecast for rain around the 21st of this month will bring us much-needed moisture. After all, we sure do get quite a bit of it on average. Maybe not recently, but generally, we are fairly blessed in this area.

But when we go a while without a good downpour, some may wonder whether it is illegal to capture or collect rainwater and store it in Texas. If you live in East Texas, Dallas, Texas, or anywhere around the eastern and southeastern part of the state, you know we get our more than fair share of rainfall.

Is It Illegal to Collect Rainwater in Texas?

Rain is a natural occurrence, so it would seem strange to some that capturing and then saving rainwater would be illegal. That being said, in some states, while capturing and storing rainwater to care for animals, water plants, or crops is not illegal, using that stored rainwater for human consumption is restricted.

Why Some States Restrict Rainwater Collection

Some states don't allow it due to concerns about harmful bacteria or what can happen while that water is stored, including issues related to the container, according to World Water Reserve. So what about in the state of Texas?

What Texas Law Says About Collecting Rainwater

Here in Texas, not only is collecting water not illegal, but you might even say it's encouraged. In fact, according to the Texas Water Development Board, it could be incentivized. After all, the practice decreases the demand for public water.

Are There Tax Incentives for Collecting Rainwater in Texas?

If you've been considering capturing and storing rainwater for future use, you may be eligible to claim an exemption. Furthermore, the Texas Tax Code exempts from state sales tax supplies, labor, and equipment used to collect rainwater.

What East Texans Should Check Before Installing a System

That being said, if you're seriously considering it, contact your county government to double-check water providers in your area to see what other advice or expertise they might have to share.

