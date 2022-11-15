Some Not Happy Kilgore ISD is Canceling School This Friday

Your Kilgore, TX Bulldogs playoff run is alive and well. However some people in East Texas aren't happy that this week's game will be affecting every student in the entire school district.

Yesterday Kilgore ISD announced that due to logistical complications of transporting students to the game as well as back-and-forth to school that they'd be cancelling school for everyone this Friday (November 18th).

BULLDOG COMMUNITY- Because of the timing of this week’s high school playoff football game and the challenging logistics of transporting our student groups and staff to and from the game, we have decided to CANCEL school for THIS FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18th. The last day of school for this week will be THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17th. The instructional minutes built into this year’s academic calendar will cover this unplanned day off and it WILL NOT have to be made up later. We appreciate your patience and understanding while we worked through all of the logistics involved in making this decision and hope that this will allow you extra time with your family to enjoy the Thanksgiving break. GO DOGS! #kilgoreproud #KilgoreISD

While many in the community are excited about the game, over on the CBS 19 Facebook page, some people are expressing their concern over prioritizing football over academics.

John C. writes "Amazing how education comes 1st these days." While Melissa S. commented that "Students have a certain number of minutes that they have to attend. Districts build extra minutes into their calendars for unexpected or extra times like this."

Certainly most of us can see both sides on this issue. No doubt a lot of thought went into the best course of action for everyone here. Let us know what you think.

Regardless a good chunk of Kilgore, will happily be making the trek to see their Bulldogs (8-3) take on El Campo (9-2) in the Class 4A, DI Area playoff game on Friday afternoon at Randle Reed Stadium in New Caney.

