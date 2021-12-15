Elementary Students In Kilgore Get To Deck School Halls With Principals

Elementary Students In Kilgore, Texas Get To Deck School Halls With Principals
At Chandler Elementary School in Kilgore, Texas there's more than learning going - some fun and bonding with the students are happening too. It's pretty safe to say that Principal Lindley and Assistant Principal Collins have a good relationship with their students.
At some point during a child's education, they dream up some way to have some fun at the expense of their principal and school administration. In the past we've seen principals and teachers in dunking booths, we've seen them kiss donkeys and other animals on the lips, shave their heads to even perform during the schools' talent show. The students at Chandler Elementary School in Kilgore took their dream a step further this year and had a great cause in mind too.
It was more than a stunt, it was a fundraising event.
For the second year, the 2nd and 3rd graders at the school decided they wanted to deck the halls of their school with their principals! It was organized by the student council who sold strips of duct tape to the students for a dollar a strip. Some students bought as much as $20 worth of tape and then they got to personally place it on a principal and tape them to the wall. This year's fundraiser earned more than $1000 towards activities that will be planned by the student council.
The 'Deck The Halls With The Principal' event took place Monday.
As each class was called out one by one, the students were able to place their duct tape on Principal Dr. Cindy Lindley and Assistant Principal Steven Collins and tape them to the wall. Thankfully the students bought enough tape to complete the mission because it was a success as both principals were suspended on the wall by nothing but duct tape!
Kilgore ISD Coordinator of Communications Leah Gorman said, 'The campus principals at Chandler Elementary really will go the extra mile for their students!"
It's great to see students, faculty and administration interacting with each other and having some fun at school while raising money for a mission too.