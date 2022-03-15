Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad

I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.

There Are SMALL Buc-ee's Locations all across the state, you just have to keep your eyes open.

Before I got into radio, I used to drive trucks all over Texas. Of course, most of you know Buc-ee's to be massive travel centers with hundreds of fuel pumps and Super Wal-Mart size shopping options. But as someone who has traveled the state from top to bottom, I know them as another "convenience store" brand. Apparently, some folks are just now discovering this fact based on "Yelp" reviews of one location in Alvin, Texas.

Some Texas Travelers Were Surprised At The Size Of This Location

You may see billboards telling you to stop at the next BIG Buc-ee's but throughout the state, there are smaller ones that only carry the "essentials" just like every other convenience store like this one on Highway 35 N in Alvin. According to a few reviews of this location on Yelp, some folks seem to be taken aback by not only the size of the location, but what their "expectations" for it were. One review called it a "disappointment" while others incorrectly pointed out that this must be the smallest Buc-ee's they've ever seen.....actually.

The Smallest Buc-ee's in Texas Is In Brazoria, TX

Based on "the number of gas pumps" over square footage and store size, the "smallest" Buc-ee's in Texas is in Brazoria, Texas. While most locations have dozens of pumps, this location only has 6. Funny thing is if you drive up North Brooks Street a few blocks in Brazoria, you'll find that there's ANOTHER BUC-EE'S that's more like the kind you're used to with all the amenities you know and love.

So if you're a "Buc-ee's" fan, don't ignore the "little" ones as you drive by and just because it's "smaller" doesn't mean it's all bad. While the "little beavers" might not carry EVERYTHING like the big ones, it's still a little interesting tidbit to know that not all Buc-ee's are created equal.

