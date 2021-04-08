If you're a fan of Jack Black's early 2000s cult classic "School of Rock" prepare to have your mind blown. In a tweet that is now going viral, today was the day that the world learned that "Spider" from "School of Rock" is a District Attorney in Tyler County, Texas.

Whhhhhhhhhhhhhhaaaaatttt?!

Well, not actually Spider. Lucas Babin, the man who played Spider in the film, is the DA in Tyler County, which is just north of Houston. The tweet has since gone viral, so far it has been liked over 220,000 times and has accumulated more than 30,000 retweets from mostly astonished people.

But @VeryBadLlama was not done, she returned to her tweet soon after it's virality to contemplate the gravity of the situation some more, tweeting, "Imagine having to explain to your family that you got put away for life by the dude who gyrated on Joan Cusack in a 2003 Jack Black comedy."

Well as it turns out Babin, who is now 41, has actually been a district attorney in Woodville, Texas, since 2018. So it's not breaking news, just new-to-us-news.

According to The Sun, "Babin has modeled for high fashion brands, including Gucci, Versace, Versace Jeans, Couture, Calvin Klein, Robert Cavalli, GAP and Louis Vuitton. They also pointed out the he played Paris Hilton's love interest in her music video for "Stars Are Blind." See: