(Dallas, Texas) - Fair season is rapidly approaching in East Texas and across the state. You're probably making plans now to attend the East Texas State Fair in Tyler or your local fair. Some of you may make a trip to Dallas for the State Fair of Texas.

Making those plans requires budgeting money for tickets, parking, food, rides and games. Last year during the State Fair of Texas, families found it hard to budget anything because of enormously high prices for everything. For the 2026 season, the State Fair of Texas has lowered the price of entry for everyone.

State Fair of Texas Lowers Ticket and Parking Prices

The State Fair of Texas is a lot of fun. There are a ton of rides to check out. There's plenty of delicious, and very unique, foods to try. There's a lot of games to play to hopefully win some cool prizes.

The State Fair of Texas listened to numerous complaints about prices from attendees and has lowered entry prices for everyone for the 2026 season (bigtex.com).

Kids 3 to 12 years old, always $10 to get in

Adults, $15 Monday thru Thursday but $10 after 5 p.m.

Adults, $25 Friday thru Sunday but $20 after 5 p.m.

Parking is always $25

There's various discounts for military, seniors and first responders. You can also pick up discount tickets at participating McDonald's.

State Fair of Texas State Fair of Texas Prices

READ MORE: 15 Foods are Competing for a Trophy at the 2026 State Fair of Texas

Tons of Promotions with Discounts

There is a plethora of other discounts that you can take advantage of to make your State Fair of Texas visit more budget friendly. See all of those discounts at bigtex.com. Get out and enjoy the State Fair of Texas this year, it should be a lot of fun.

READ MORE: State Fair of Texas Announces 31 Free Concerts for 2026 Fair Season

15 Foods are Competing for a Trophy at the 2026 State Fair of Texas Every year, the State Fair of Texas introduces some of the most imaginative, and delicious, fair food concoctions we all can try. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media