Stay Away From Tyler’s 15 Most Accident Prone Intersections and Streets

Get our free mobile app

While vehicle accidents can occur wherever we drive, there are certain areas in Tyler that seem to have a higher number of traffic accidents. Driving in Tyler has gotten to be a bit more challenging lately. As we have recently reported, there are a lot more red lights runners and drivers just disregarding simple traffic rules and laws.

It's not just red-light runners, there are several other factors that are leading up to Tyler driver frustration and accidents - inattention of other drivers, weather conditions, traffic signal timing, and just more vehicles on the road. With all of those factors playing a role in our daily commute, drivers must be more alert now than ever before or an accident could happen.

Before we get to the list of Tyler's 15 most accident-prone intersections and streets according to data obtained from the Tyler Police Department, I will say it's pretty hard to avoid most of the streets that made the list because they are vital thoroughfares in the city, but there are some things as a driver you can do to prevent or avoid an accident:

Slow down - go the speed limit

Watch for cross traffic - whether at a stop light, stop sign or someone pulling out of a shopping center or residential driveway

Traffic lights and signals - although it's green, proceed through with caution

Avoid distractions - phone calls, texts, eating, putting on make-up, adjusting the radio

The following Tyler intersections and stretches of road that saw the most accidents in 2021 could be due to a number of reasons:

High number of vehilcles - just a lot of traffic on a particular road

Poor visibililty - due to weather conditions or the design of an intersection due to terrain

Risky turning into traffic - we see this alot, drivers pulling out of a business driveway in front of others going speed limit and having to quickly stop

Reckless driving - speeding, changing lanes, merging, road raging

A majority of the time accidents can be prevented, but it requires us all paying attention to what we're doing and what others are doing too while we are behind the wheel.

Stay Away From Tyler's 15 Most Accident Prone Intersections and Streets While vehicle accidents can occur wherever we drive, there are certain areas in Tyler that seem to have a higher number of traffic accidents than others. The following is a gallery of 15 Tyler intersections that had the most accidents in 2021 according to Tyler Police Department data.

East Texas' Top 16 Craziest, Busiest, Hardest-to-Park-in Parking Lots This doesn't mean the business is bad. In fact, usually it's the contrary. I'll park four blocks away from Stanley's and brave being run over by an ambulance on Beckham Avenue for a Mother Clucker, all while wondering to myself "how in the hell did this wild-ass intersection even come into existence?" every week.

This Mega Cabin With Two Slides In Broken Bow Will Absolutely Blow Your Mind Rental cabins in Broken Bow, OK come in all shapes and sizes and this one tips the scale on the bigger and most extravagant end of the scale.

Selena Gomez' Old Ft. Worth Home, On The Market Again For $3.1 Million The Ft. Worth home that once belonged to Selena Gomez is on the market once again. We're not sure if the fixtures in the following gallery are from the current owner or are some remnants of when Selena Gomez owned it, but you can see what her first dream house looked like in Ft. Worth.



You And 15 Friends Can Rent This Beautiful Lake Front Villa For $34 Each Thanks to inflation a lot of us are watching our budgets a little more closely these days, but that doesn't mean we can't splurge on ourselves every now and again. When you get a group of your friends together to go in on renting this house or - excuse me - villa, it's really not that bad.