Stay Away From Tyler’s 15 Most Accident Prone Intersections and Streets
While vehicle accidents can occur wherever we drive, there are certain areas in Tyler that seem to have a higher number of traffic accidents. Driving in Tyler has gotten to be a bit more challenging lately. As we have recently reported, there are a lot more red lights runners and drivers just disregarding simple traffic rules and laws.
It's not just red-light runners, there are several other factors that are leading up to Tyler driver frustration and accidents - inattention of other drivers, weather conditions, traffic signal timing, and just more vehicles on the road. With all of those factors playing a role in our daily commute, drivers must be more alert now than ever before or an accident could happen.
Before we get to the list of Tyler's 15 most accident-prone intersections and streets according to data obtained from the Tyler Police Department, I will say it's pretty hard to avoid most of the streets that made the list because they are vital thoroughfares in the city, but there are some things as a driver you can do to prevent or avoid an accident:
- Slow down - go the speed limit
- Watch for cross traffic - whether at a stop light, stop sign or someone pulling out of a shopping center or residential driveway
- Traffic lights and signals - although it's green, proceed through with caution
- Avoid distractions - phone calls, texts, eating, putting on make-up, adjusting the radio
The following Tyler intersections and stretches of road that saw the most accidents in 2021 could be due to a number of reasons:
- High number of vehilcles - just a lot of traffic on a particular road
- Poor visibililty - due to weather conditions or the design of an intersection due to terrain
- Risky turning into traffic - we see this alot, drivers pulling out of a business driveway in front of others going speed limit and having to quickly stop
- Reckless driving - speeding, changing lanes, merging, road raging
A majority of the time accidents can be prevented, but it requires us all paying attention to what we're doing and what others are doing too while we are behind the wheel.