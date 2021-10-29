Stolen Cedar Creek Dinosaurs Recovered at a Texas University Frat House

It's like something out of an '80s college comedy. In fact I'm pretty sure similar story lines have been a part of several gross-out comedies of my youth -- how lazy are frat houses these days? Try to do something more original, guys.

Back on October 20th, or in the early hours of the 21st, three fiberglass dinosaurs: Dimetrodon, Dilong, and Minmi were stolen from Cedar Creek Dinosaur Park.

And these aren't little toy dinos either. According to Fox 7 Austin, the stolen dinosaurs range from six to ten feet in length.

And make no mistake this was a coordinated burglary, According to Fox 7 Austin owner Linda Nunez notes whoever did it utilized back roads to evade cameras, and even hiked through the woods to accomplish the heist.

Last night, three of our dinosaurs were stolen from their exhibit areas. If you have any information about this, please contact info@TheDinoPark.com or 512-321-6262. Here are pictures of the Dimetrodon, Dilong, and Minmi that were taken from us. They are between 6-10 feet long. We are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the prosecution of the person(s) responsible.

And apparently they were damaged either during the robbery or while hanging out at the frat house.

But here comes the good news the dinosaurs were recovered from a University of Texas at Austin fraternity party, and according to Nunez authorities are still working to identify the suspects.

