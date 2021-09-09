While a large population of Texans would love to know what's it's like to be a Longhorn football player, we will never have that opportunity. We are talking about one of the top college football teams in the nation. While we will never strap on the shoulder pads and lace up our cleats to take the field we love when it's gameday and we can enjoy tailgating and cheering on the Longhorns. Recently there have been some upgrades to Darrell K Royal, Texas Memorial Stadium and the photos below show off all of the comfy new changes.

It hasn't been a secret that the Longhorn Foundation have been working to make upgrades specifically to the South End Zone. The University of Texas takes it's football team, stadium, and athletic center very serious, always trying to be at the forefront of the college football landscape. The upgrades have been an effort headed up by Vice President and Director of Athletics Chris Del Conte.

Below You Will See Pictures of Construction and Some of the Completed Upgrades

It's really cool to see the final pictures of how beautiful some of the new sections and seats look within the stadium. It's also fun to see some of the behind the scenes pictures of how the whole South End Zone project came together.

You're Going to Love Seeing the Picture of Bevo's New Corral

The upgrades are so nice, I hope one day I can see all the amazing changes for myself. But of all the photos my favorite has to be of Bevo's new corral, check this out:

Photos Of Upgrades at Darrell K Royal, Texas Memorial Stadium Any fans of the University of Texas Longhorn Football team will LOVE seeing these stadium upgrades.