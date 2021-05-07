UT Morns Loss of Upcoming Star Jake Ehlinger

Get our free mobile app

Devastating News for the Ehlinger and University of Texas Family

What I can only imagine as the most gut-wrenching news a mother could hear was told to me as I was setting the dinner table yesterday.

Jacob McAdams Ehlinger has passed away.

News of the passing of young University of Texas football player Jacob McAdams Ehlinger had just begun to cross the wire throughout Texas and the nation. Jacob, a star athlete in his own right was the younger brother of former UT quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Jacob had been found unresponsive off of the UT Campus shortly after noon yesterday. Sam was most recently drafted by the Indianapolis Colts, and Jacob had been by his side to help celebrate. That was just a few short days ago.

Jacob was 20 years old.

My thoughts last night and this morning as a mother with children at UT now and one headed that way are with Mrs. Jennifer Ehlinger, Sam, and Jacob's mother. In 2013 she lost her husband after he had a heart attack during a triathlon. Jennifer is known to be a dedicated wife and mother. My heart hurts for the Ehlinger family and for everyone at the University of Texas.

KXAN in Austin was there to break the news.

KXAN Austin reported that the UT linebacker Jake Ehlinger was found deceased off campus and that the Austin Police Department received a call at 12:18 of a reported death on the 1200 block of West 22nd Street. The report showed that " the circumstances of the death were not suspicious ."

A full report and autopsy are being completed at this time.

Jake was a rising star and will be deeply missed.

Jake played football for Westlake High School in Austin and became a preferred walk-on for the Longhorns in 2019. According to the KXAN report, UT Athletics director, Chris Del Conte offered his thoughts last night. " Our hearts are truly broken and we are devastated. Jake was an amazing young man with a bright future ahead of him."

Here is the news reported covered by KXAN breaking news yesterday.

We can only begin to imagine what his family must be struggling with today. Our hearts are with the Ehlinger and UT family today.