Despite their massive popularity and years of continuing success, Jason Boland & The Stragglers may still be one of the most underappreciated bands of all time. This year, Boland and his band are celebrating 26 years on the road.

Jason Boland & The Stragglers Live in Tyler.

The Stragglers are one of the best country bands ever assembled. As far as I'm concerned, the entire damn world oughta be singing along to "Somewhere Down in Texas" every time they hear it. Hell, if all was right with America, "When I'm Stoned" would be overplayed on country radio.

For two and a half decades, Boland hasn't changed his style, his delivery, not even the central theme for most of his music (aside from a recent foray into aliens and love songs), but I'll be damn if it isn't always good country music. Yet, his music is underserved by country music lovers. These poor, poor people.

While we wait for the show on Friday night, check out our Top 5 Jason Boland & The Stragglers songs of all time.

5. Comal County Blue

It's the title track from his '09 album, and there's just no argument -- another home run from Boland.

4. Dark & Dirty Mile

The title track off his '13 Shooter Jennings-produced album is outstanding, and it was co-written with Stoney LaRue.

3. Proud Souls

As a young jock in 2002, I began playing this song off a burned CD a friend gave me. The only problem was I didn't know the title, so I took a stab at it and went with "Passion and Losing Friends." C'mon now, you can't be held up from sharing greatness by something as trivial as the proper title. Y'all truly take the internet for granted.

2. Telephone Romeo

You know it's good if Kid Rock steals ruins covers it.

1. Somewhere Down in Texas

The song is so soft, yet it smacks so hard -- and in the manliest voice I can muster, it's beautiful. Originally included on his Pearl Snaps album, it may be the best example of a song that could make the most hardened bagel-loving Yankee wanna move to the Lone Star State.

Now it's your turn. Which ones make your Top 5 Jason Boland & The Stragglers songs of all time?