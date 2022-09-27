Stranger Things is one of the most popular shows on any streaming service. Which would naturally mean the show would have a whole slew of fans. Those fans will then dress up as their favorite characters or even decorate their yard to look like The Upside Down. One couple in Plainville, Illinois have turned their yard into one of the crucial scenes from season 4, volume 1 where Max has her encounter with Vecna. Its so impressive that Netflix themselves responded to their TikTok video.

Get our free mobile app

Stranger Things Fandom

Like you, I'm ready for season 5 of Stranger Things on Netflix. The show is amazing with a great group of characters and a unique story to tell. Season 4 got us closer to our favorite characters and made huge fans of a new one, that heavy metal leader of the Hellfire Club. What's great about these characters is that its pretty easy to assemble a wardrobe to dress up as one of them.

An Illinois Couple's Stranger Things Display

For one couple, Dave and Aubrey Appel, they have taken things to a whole other level. They have constructed a replica of The Upside Down and at the center is Max. I'll get to her in a moment, first, I want to show you that The Upside Down recreation. This couple built the vines and trees from Vecna's lair. At the center of those trees is the clock that you don't want to hear.

There’s so many people out there who are fanatics like we are. So, we wanted to make something that was the most iconic scene from the show. Something maybe no one else would try and do. - Dave Appel, Co-Creator of the Display

The main attraction of the display is Max. If you've seen the show, you know this is a crucial part of season 4, volume 1 where Max has her first encounter with Vecna. The couple have not revealed how they were able to pull this off but did say that its not drones, helium or balloons. Stranger Things fans will just have another mystery to solve.

♬ Stranger Things - Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein

This display is so impressive that the official Netflix TikTok channel responded to the video.

horrorprops via TikTok horrorprops via TikTok loading...

Very cool stuff. Check out all of their videos showing off their display on their TikTok channel. Now on to the excruciating wait for season 5 on Netflix and the conclusion of the kid's fight against Vecna.

Tron Inspired Home in Dallas, Texas This is a futuristic looking home in Dallas that will have you living in luxury.

4 Captured and 6 Remaining Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List (as of September 20, 2022) Texas still has a few dangerous criminals left to capture on their most wanted list.

These fugitives should be considered Armed and Dangerous! Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.