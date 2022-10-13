“Stranger Things” Star Lends Support To Longview, TX Animal Shelter

I'll keep it honest with you, I've never seen an episode of "Stranger Things" but I do know its a Netflix phenomenon that keeps folks talking and watching. One of the shows stars is lending their help to our friends at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center find some furbabies some forever homes in the month of October.

"Shelter Things" Is A Month Long Promotion To Remind Residents To Adopt A Pet.

Actress Hendrix Yancey appeared as number 013 in season 4 of Netflix’s original series, Stranger Things. Yancey is playing a new test subject in the Hawkins Lab and participates in the Nina Project with Dr. Brenner. Stranger Things is Netflix’s most watched show internationally and she sent the shelter this special video in support of their "Shelter Things" campaign.

They Are Turning Things "Upside Down" To Find Forever Homes For Pets!

So far, the promotion has been a huge success as the shelter is reporting over 75 animals have already been adopted in its first week! They've also been selling t-shirts that have sold out but no worries, they will be getting in a new shipment soon!

These Cool "Hellfire Kitten Club" Tees Are In Popular Demand!



The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center regularly uses pop culture to help attract attention and promote adoptions. They also one of the best and cutest TikTok accounts you will ever find and we'll share some of our favorites from the "Shelter Things" campaign:

The "Shelter Things" promotion included decorating the entire facility, commemorative t-shirts, and "Stranger Things" themed posts on social media. The campaign will conclude on Saturday, Oct. 29, with the Upside Down Walk Around from 2 - 4 p.m. This trunk or treat carnival includes costumes, games, decorations, and more. Get over there and bring a fur-baby home, stranger things have indeed happened!

Longview Woman Has Great Idea for Halloween Decorating '22, I Think We All Hop On I wish I had the drive of Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, going all out on my house every Christmas, but that means packing up everything in January -- and that means I'm out. One Longview, TX woman may've just had an idea that gets folks, like me, back in the seasonal home decorating game.

That takes us to Angel F. of Longview. Angel wants to spread the Halloween spirit, but doesn't want to make the financial commitment to decorations, which I get. It can get hefty. So she took to the All Things Longview Facebook page to see if there's anyone in the area with decorations going unused

Great Ideas Here, Mom in Longview Hunts for Volunteer Jobs for 8-Year-Old After her 8-year-old-daughter express interest in doing volunteer work, one Longview, TX mom took to social media to drum up some ideas and we thought "Hey, there are probably kids all over East Texas that could use these ideas!"