Strike 3 for Baylor’s Season Opener

Stop me if you've heard this before... I'm kidding cause I know you have... twice before.

KWTX is reporting that once again, for the third time, Baylor will have to cancel their season opener. This time against the Houston Cougars.

This game was set up last minute as Baylor had to cancel it's game last weekend that was scheduled to be against Louisiana Tech, after Hurricane Laura caused an outbreak of COVID-19 cases with Tech players. Houston's game was also cancelled last week after Memphis saw an outbreak of cases with it's players. With both Baylor and Houston available this week, they agreed to play each other at McLane Stadium.

Baylor said in a press release that the reason for the cancellation is because they failed to meet Big 12 COVID-19 game cancellation thresholds.

Mack B. Rhoades says,

“The loss of this game is a devastating blow, but in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, we believe we made the necessary decision. We are incredibly disappointed with the continued delay to the start of our season, and empathize with our student-athletes, fans, coaches, and administrative staff.”

Baylor first year Head Coach, Dave Aranda, said,

“We’re heartbroken from this postponement. While we’ve been eager to play football this fall, we have all made a commitment to only do so with the highest level of safety and care for our student-athletes. We are disappointed for our team, staff, and our fans, but look forward with great anticipation to renewing this rivalry in the future.”

Looks like we'll have to wait till September 26 as Baylor is scheduled to play Kansas. Is there a such thing as strike 4?