Baylor Bears Season Opener Postponed

So much for the perfect weekend of football, as Baylor/Louisiana Tech are forced to postpone their 2020 season opener on Saturday.

This marks the second time the 2020 season opener for Baylor has been postponed. Originally the Bears were to open the season on September 6 in Houston against Ole Miss, but COVID-19 forced that to change as well.

Pete Thamel of Sports Illustrated tweeted this out on Tuesday:

From the KWTX report, Mack B. Rhoades, Baylor Director of Athletics, said:

“We are incredibly disappointed to announce the postponement of our upcoming football game against Louisiana Tech, however, in the interest of the health and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we are confident in this unfortunate but necessary course of action. To the Baylor and Louisiana Tech student-athletes and communities, we share in your disappointment and look ahead to resuming play.”

Louisiana Tech Director of Athletics Tommy McClelland said the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura is very much a factor:

"It is obvious that the impact of Hurricane Laura in our community a few weeks ago really sparked our significant increase in numbers. With 95 percent of our city losing power for days – even up to a week in many areas – our student-athletes were forced to find places to stay and some even had family from south Louisiana that came northward to stay with them. So many things that we were able to control for the month of August became out of our control, and I think the numbers prove that it took its toll."

So now Baylor hopes to officially begin its 2020 season on September 26 at home against Kansas.