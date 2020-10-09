In an abundance of caution due to the new normal in these unprecedented times, Baylor Athletics has suspended all football-related activities after recent positive COVID-19 tests in the program.

The shutdown will allow further evaluation of those positive cases and for contact tracing.

"At this time and in the interest of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff, we have temporarily suspended all football-related activities. Their health and wellness will always be our top priority," said Baylor Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades in a statement. "We are taking all possible precautions and our focus remains to play the scheduled game with Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on October 17."

The Bears are on a bye week, so this doesn't immediately affect the playing of games. However, Baylor has already canceled two games beyond their original cancellations when the conference updated the schedule layout for 2020.

Baylor's originally scheduled opener was Louisiana Tech, which was postponed after positive tests within the Bulldogs team. Baylor then hastily scheduled Houston for the following week before pulling out of that game with Houston on the tarmac after the Bears failed to meet the Big 12's minimum COVID-19 thresholds.

Baylor finally opened the season against Kansas in a 47-14 win in the first week of Big 12 play. Last week, they lost to the West Virginia Mountaineers 27-21 in Morgantown.

Baylor and TCU are the only two Big 12 programs that have failed to play a non-conference game.

Texas Tech is scheduled to play Baylor on November 14th, 2020 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

