Study: The Most Popular Horror Villain In Texas Isn’t Leatherface

Google trends can teach us a lot about ourselves as a collective. The analytics it provides give us a snapshot of what the majority of us are interested in, at any given time, regarding any given topic.

That's what lead the group at Frontier Bundles to look and see just which horror movie villains were most popular in each state. I had my money on Leatherface as the shoe-in for Texas.

And I was wrong.

According to the research done by Frontier Bundles, Chucky comes out in the top spot in the Lone Star State. Here's a full look at their findings.

Frontier Bundles

Personally, I don't dislike Chucky. In fact, I bought the entire Chucky saga on DVD at one point. The character always had a special place in my heart.

He isn't scary in the same way that Jason is scary. He's a doll, which is actually pretty funny when you say it out loud. Somehow, and I have to give credit to the original voice actor, they were able to make this doll menacing. I love when a film deviates from the normal "big scary guy" and goes out in left field like the Chucky movies did.

The only good thing about the recent remake is Mark Hamill stepping in as the voice of Chucky. Not only am I fan of Mark because he is Luke Skywalker, but he's a fantastic voice actor. His portrayal of the Joker in Batman cartoons and video games is the best.

Oddly enough, Leatherface was still in our neck of the woods. Our neighbors in the Sooner State are awfully interested in the villainous chainsaw wielding Texan.

You can follow this link to Frontierbundles.com to see a full breakdown of their study.