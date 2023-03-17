All of us dream of the day when we officially have enough money to finally quit our job and get to do whatever we want. It's the ultimate goal in life. But there's a huge question that presents itself when retirement time has been reached - where can I settle down and get the most out of my retirement fund?

Where Are You Going To Stay For The Rest Of Your Life?

Ah, the most important part: location, location, and of course, location. Every state has their towns where staying put is often easy to do. Recently we even stumbled across a Niche article showing us the places to stay after we've reached the finish line.

However, we thought we'd try coming up with our list. People I asked around the office couldn't agree, so I decided to outsource the task to AI. Yes, I asked a robot what they thought were the best places to retire in the Lone Star State.

The answers might surprise you, so let's dive in.

(Do you agree with the list? Let us know by sending us a message using the chat feature on our FREE station app!)

This is Where AI Thinks You Should Retire in Texas If you’re thinking about where to retire in the Lone Star State, stop. We have computers to do our thinking now.

Okay, I’m kidding, but when I asked artificially intelligent bot brain ChatGPT for the best places to retire in Texas, these are the answers it spit out, along with this disclaimer: “Please note that this list is not exhaustive and there may be other great places to retire in Texas that are not included here. It is always best to research and visit the place before making a decision.”

Good advice, but let’s look at the top places it recommended and decide for ourselves, shall we? Some look like winners, but some have us wondering if the computer is short-circuiting.

Aw Yeah! These Are the 10 Highest Texas Lottery Payouts in History We all wish to win the lottery, but only a select amount of people win large sums of money. Which are the biggest?

Texas Goodwill Won't Accept These 7 Items Pictures of 7 items you cannot donate to Goodwill in Texas