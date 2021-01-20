Super Bowl LV Will Have First Ever Female Official

Six years ago Sarah Thomas made history when she became the first female official in the NFL. Now she's about to do it again.

Thomas has just earned the the highest honor a football official can earn. On February 7th she will take the field in Tampa Bay officiating Super Bowl LV. She will be part of the exclusive 8 member officiating team for the big game.

In a statement, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Troy Vincent, Sr. said,

"Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official. Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor."

This will be a second milestone game for the only female official currently in the NFL. In 2019 Thomas was the first female official to call a NFL playoff game that was between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers. There's hope that her success will lead to other females being permanently added to the NFL's officiating roster.