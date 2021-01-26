February 5 is Chiefs Day in Whitehouse, Texas

Super Bowl LV is Sunday, February 7, in Tampa, Florida featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus the Kansas City Chiefs lead by Whitehouse Wildcat Patrick Mahomes. Friday, February 5 is Chiefs Day in Whitehouse where the usually maroon and white will be replaced with red and gold in support of the East Texas NFL star.

Yup, Patrick Mahomes has done it again. His Kansas City Chiefs are headed to a second straight Super Bowl. They are looking to become the first back to back Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots did it in 2003 and 2004. That Patriots team was quarterbacked by Tom Brady who is now the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This matchup of quarterbacks can be summed up best in this meme:

The old GOAT (Tom Brady) versus the new GOAT (Patrick Mahomes).

Monday, after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills, Whitehouse ISD sent out a congratulations to their alum Patrick Mahomes and announced the community wide Chiefs Day on Friday, February 5. That day, the normally maroon and white town will turn red and gold to celebrate the return trip to the big game. Everyone is asked to where their Chiefs gear, paint their business windows or whatever you want to do to show your support.

Patrick Mahomes lead his Chiefs to the team's first Super Bowl win in 50 years last season when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. The Chiefs are the early favorites in Vegas. With this year's Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, it marks the first time a team (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) will play a Super Bowl in their home stadium. It'll be a fun game Sunday, February 7.

Get out and show your support for our East Texas Super Bowl champion, and hopeful two time champion, Friday, February 5 in Whitehouse.