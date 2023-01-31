I have never owned a home. But if I am able to to one day, there are some features of the home that I would want to set aside specifically to have a good time. If you can't relax or have some fun while at home, then what's the point, right? Depending on the budget, I could probably only have a single room for the fun but it would be full of video games, collectibles and other fun stuff. If I were to win a huge lottery jackpot, I would certainly have a home similar to this Southlake, Texas house.

Get our free mobile app

You Gotta Have Fun at Home

If you can't have fun at home then you just aren't living. I am an avid gamer and have a pretty nice collection of video games both old and new that could keep me busy for hours on end. Having an entire room dedicated to this is my ultimate dream. Of course, the rest of the house would need to have a relaxing vibe throughout the other rooms. The living room would need to be for family time. Each bedroom would need to be perfect for resting. The kitchen would need to be set up for a fancy meal or making chili.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Zillow Zillow loading...

This Southlake Home Takes Everything to 11

As I look at this Southlake home, for me, its got everything but a moat. I could add that later to keep out my mortal enemies (I don't have any. It just sounded cool to say). If you want to relax, you can do that by a roaring fire in the bedroom. If you want to get moving, you can shoot some hoops on your own court or take some batting practice. If you need to build up some muscle, just head to the gym.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Zillow Zillow loading...

Zillow Zillow loading...

Check Out the Pool

Dude, this pool looks more spectacular than some resort pools. I would spend a majority of my summer days next to it.

Zillow Zillow loading...

So basically I love this home and when I win that multi-million dollar lottery one day, it will be mine. I'll just need to add some arcade games and a moat.

You Could Never Say No to Fun in this Southlake Home Your home is meant to relax and enjoy time with the family. You can do all of that and then some in this Southlake home.

Keep Looking: National Chains that East Texans Want in the Area We love our East Texas owned businesses. But there's nothing wrong with enjoying a national chain, either.