Get our free mobile app

Being a Texan, we're well aware that things are 'Bigger In Texas' especially when it comes to some homes in the more affluent areas of the state.

Take for example this eight bedroom, nine and a half bath, 13,917 square foot castle in Southlake, Texas. A suburb of Fort Worth located northwest of DFW airport in the metroplex, this sprawling one and half acre lot features a home built looking like a castle.

At the time this article was written, it's only been on the market for 21 days and comes with a flat five million dollar price tag, not $499,999.99! It's just eleven years old and is fit for any royalty - even if you don't have a title and you have to give yourself one.

So what's so special about this house, excuse me, castle?

After scanning the property details at Realtor.com and clicking 'more details', my jaw dropped when I read that it has a total of 23 other rooms in addition to the eight bedrooms. Among other amenities, there are ten unique fireplaces, a real wine tasting room, a pool that can be converted to an indoor/outdoor pool, a 'guarded' media room and separate guest quarters. If you end up dropping five million on this home an have kids, they'll be attending classes at one of the most prestigious public schools districts in Texas (if not the nation), the Carroll ISD.

I believe I've told you enough about this castle located at 1161 LA Mirada in Southlake, lets take a look at how you could be living just a few hours west of East Texas.

Armored Statues Guard The Media Room In This Southlake Castle That's For Sale Being a Texan, we're well aware that things are 'Bigger In Texas' especially when it comes to some homes in the more affluent areas of the state.

Take for example this eight bedroom, nine and a half bath, 13,917 square foot castle in Southlake, Texas. A suburb of Fort Worth located northwest of DFW airport in the metroplex, this sprawling one and half acre lot features a home built looking like a castle with tons of extras.

A Look Inside One Of Tyler's Most Expensive Homes This beautiful property is located near Lake Tyler and nearly encompasses 70 acres.

A Look inside Longview's Most Expensive Home 1 Thorntree Dr in Longview is the most expensive home currently on the market in Longview.