A major drug bust in San Antonio, TX, last Friday netted eleven arrests and the seizure of two handguns, methamphetamine, marijuana, and illegal pills.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office official Facebook page, what started as a prostitution operation wound up putting a nice little dent in the crime and drug running in San Antonio.

Suspects in San Antonio Arrested in Major Texas Drug Bust

As stated in the post, two of the individuals arrested in the operation had active warrants, "one for family violence and another for driving under the influence." Additionally, the operation took two handguns, methamphetamine, marijuana, and illegal pills off the street.

In a humorous post on social media, the Sheriff's office landed a nice little jab at the offenders. Part of the post reads:

On July 17, 2025, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Division, in coordination with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD), conducted a prostitution operation that led to the successful arrest of 11 individuals who are now facing 15 criminal charges collectively. Among the suspects arrested, two individuals had active warrants—one for Family Violence and the other for Driving Under the Influence (DUI). Additionally, the operation led to the seizure of: • Two handguns

• methamphetamine, marijuana, and illegal pills.

Let this be a lesson: crime doesn't pay. Shout out to all our men and women in blue helping to keep the streets of Texas safe for us and our families.

