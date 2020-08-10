Texas Swamp Rats Are Taking Over (For the ’99 and 2000s)

Swamp RATS!

Ew, gross. I had never even heard of such a thing until I stepped into the big wide world of Texas.

Well, I take that back. I have definitely heard of swamp rats, but I thought that was just a metaphor for certain politicians. Now I see that people are not exaggerating when they talk about "swamp creatures", and they're not referring to crocodiles and alligators!

This is insane, the fact that because humans aren't running amok in the parks because of the coronavirus quarantines of 2020, swamp rats are taking over (for the '99s and 2000s)!

The Texas swamp rat infestation situation has become national news! Click here and you will see at least a dozen stories about these things. It's not their fault that they appear so disgusting to human eyes, and it's not their fault that they are hungry and flock to the local "swamps" to chow down on their "veggies" next to the water. They love to hang out where the duckies hang out (maybe they are play-cousins with the ducks and got invited to the "cookout").

What can we do to get RID of them? Survey says if we can't "shoo" them away, then we'll have to revert to some more drastic means to get them to buzz off.

I don't know what authorities mean by drastic means, but I'm guessing set up traps or shoot 'em with tranquilizer darts so we can haul those little critters away!

View the Nerdbot.com story about Texas Swamp Rats that I saw, which made me gasp, clutch my pearls, and scream, here.