Sweet TikTok Videos Of Fur Babies Looking For Homes In Longview
We were in the office today going over things to write about on this very website when we came across the usual beef in one of the local social groups on Facebook. I totally forgot what the fuss was about, but in the middle of doing our research, we kind of got distracted by that weapon of mass distraction TikTok. It was a worthy one that made us just melt like butter and we're fighting the urge to run to Longview right now.
The Longview Animal Care And Adoption Center Is to Place To Go To Find A New Furry Family Member.
The LACAC is the city of Longview's animal shelter where cats and dogs who are looking for a forever home or lost pets waiting to be reunited with their family are taken to. The Longview PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving) is a non-profit supporting the center. According to their website, their mission is to raise awareness in our community of the shelter’s immediate and long-term needs, fundraise for the benefit of the shelter animals, recruit volunteers and new supporters, facilitate donation drives, coordinate and implement community outreach efforts as well as serve as an animal welfare resource for the residents of Gregg County.
So They Launched A TikTok Page Starring Some Of The Pets Available For Adoption
@longviewpaws You’ve got a friend in me. Give us a FOLLOW & you will see! #petsoftiktok#petslover#animalshelter#adoptdontshop#opttoadopt♬ You Got A Friend In Me (From "Toy Story") - Just Kids
The Story Of "Crunchwrap Supreme" Will Tug At Your Heart.
@longviewpaws You can’t change a dog’s past, but you can rewrite it’s future. Thank you to Brittany for showing this girl so much love every day! CRUNCHWRAP is looking for a home!! LACAC - 303 HG Mosley Pkwy, 75604. #adoptme#adoptadog#shelterdog#dogsofttiktok♬ La Vie En Rose - Emily Watts
We Really Love The Creativity Of The Videos They Share!
@longviewpaws Thank you to ALL OF OUR FRIENDS who volunteer, adopt, and donate to our animals. #bettywhitechallenge#bettywhite#thankyouforbeingafriend♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes
>
@longviewpaws Come down today & let Burnt Lasagna serenade his way into your heart 💛 #dogsvideo #dogsoftiktokviral #adoptadog #featurethis ♬ It's All Coming Back To Me Now - JEENIE @longviewpaws Hunky Harold is still looking for a family to call his own. His adoption fee is WAIVED!! LACAC - 303 HG Mosley Pkwy, 75604 #catsoftiktok #cat #sheltercat #opttoadopt #longviewtx ♬ umm.. yeah - andrew @longviewpaws ✨ Happy tails = happy day ✨ #goodday #gooddaytohaveagoodday ♬ Good Day - Nappy Roots