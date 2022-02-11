Sweet TikTok Videos Of Fur Babies Looking For Homes In Longview

We were in the office today going over things to write about on this very website when we came across the usual beef in one of the local social groups on Facebook. I totally forgot what the fuss was about, but in the middle of doing our research, we kind of got distracted by that weapon of mass distraction TikTok. It was a worthy one that made us just melt like butter and we're fighting the urge to run to Longview right now.

The Longview Animal Care And Adoption Center Is to Place To Go To Find A New Furry Family Member.

The LACAC is the city of Longview's animal shelter where cats and dogs who are looking for a forever home or lost pets waiting to be reunited with their family are taken to. The Longview PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving) is a non-profit supporting the center. According to their website, their mission is to raise awareness in our community of the shelter’s immediate and long-term needs, fundraise for the benefit of the shelter animals, recruit volunteers and new supporters, facilitate donation drives, coordinate and implement community outreach efforts as well as serve as an animal welfare resource for the residents of Gregg County.

So They Launched A TikTok Page Starring Some Of The Pets Available For Adoption

I have to say that when we came across their page we immediately fell in love with just about all the pets they have showcased and many of them have some of the coolest pet names you'll ever hear!

The Story Of "Crunchwrap Supreme" Will Tug At Your Heart.

I mean just look at this sweet good boy named after a menu item at Taco Bell. A special shoutout to all the amazing volunteers who take care of and show love and attention to these pets daily.

We Really Love The Creativity Of The Videos They Share!

Check out some of their super fun videos below and give them a follow on TikTok but more importantly, let's find these pets a forever home. Reach out to them by stopping by their location at 303 HG Mosely Parkway in Longview or visit their website for more details.

