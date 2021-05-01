Taco Bell Celebrating ‘Taco Moon’ with Free Tacos

Apparently, the moon will take on the shape of a taco just before Cinco de Mayo, so Taco Bell is giving everyone free tacos for the occasion.

According to Chew Boom, fans of The Bell here in the U.S. can stop by any participating location and claim their free taco anytime between 8:00 pm and 11:59 pm local time on Tuesday, May 4. There’s no purchase necessary, while supplies last. Folks can take advantage to the deal all day long through Taco Bell’s website or mobile app. However, the offer is not available for delivery.

The “Taco Moon” promotion is Taco Bell’s first ever global campaign, available in over 20 markets worldwide. Locations in Australia, the United Kingdom, India, Guatemala, Costa Rica and Puerto Rico will have “Taco Moon” specials.

Taco Bell is also hooking it up with a couple of pretty cool offers all day long on May 4 and May 5. Fans can take advantage of a Classic $5 Build Your Own Cravings Box, which includes one Crunchy Taco, one Soft Taco, one Doritos Locos Tacos, one Spicy Potato Soft Taco and a Medium drink.

The Bell is also offering its Classic $15 Build Your Own Taco Party Pack, which comes with Three Crunchy Tacos, three Soft Tacos, three Doritos Locos Tacos and three Spicy Potato Soft Tacos. Both offers are customizable and available online and for delivery.

Taco Bell Rewards beta members will also score extra points when they take advantage of the promos. Learn more about Taco Bell’s Rewards program on their official website.

