How is This Not One of Everyone’s Favorite Pizza Options in Tyler, TX?

Help me understand: How is this not one of everyone's favorite pizza options in Tyler, Texas?

OK, to be fair, Ken's Pizza has long been one of our favorite spots for pizza in East Texas for quite a long time. At the same time, when it comes to this particular TYPE of Ken's Pizza, I've heard so many mixed reactions. Some people LOVE it. However, some people look at me like I'm crazy when I tell them it's my very favorite pizza.

In case you can't tell by the photo, I'm talking about the Taco Pizza that remains, thankfully, on the Ken's Pizza menu in Tyler, TX.

Even though I enjoy almost everything on offer at Ken's Pizza in Tyler, Texas, in my opinion, the Taco Pizza reigns supreme.

But I forgot about it for a while.

UNTIL my family came in to visit from Colorado and we decided to order pizza one night. I was unreasonably excited to see Ken's Pizza was an option on the Door Dash list of restaurants. And then I remembered how long it had been since I'd had a Taco Pizza from Ken's. And OMG--it was even better than I remember.

Just imagine that signature Ken's Pizza thin crust, with a generous layer of refried beans, tons of cheese, sausage, tons of cheese--including cheddar, lettuce, and plenty of tomatoes and black olives. Heaven. It's one of my favorite "Tex-Mex" dishes. Funny I found it at a pizza place, but life's kinda funny that way.

Have you tried the Taco Pizza? Do you love it as much as I do or do you think I'm way off base here? LOL... thankfully there are plenty of pizza options in East Texas--the perfect pizza for everyone. And for me? That's the Taco Pizza.

What about you?

