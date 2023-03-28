Family Owned Tyler, TX Donut Shop Serves Amazing Taco Kolaches

DISCLAIMER: The Best Damn Thing I Ate series is where Melz On The MIC checks out restaurants and food trucks all across East Texas for the purposes of review. Melz was not compensated or given free food for his review.

As always, I'm out and about trying to find the hidden food gems in East Texas that you may not of heard about yet and I think I've found another one thanks to my friend Uncle Jack at Uncle Jack's Kitchen. While flipping through the socials, Jack posted about something I had to come try for myself and something that I had NEVER seen or heard of before.

Feast Your Eyes On The "Taco Kolache"!



I know right? I too also said "Wait, A TACO KOLACHE?". That's right folks, its real and it does exist at P&K Donuts and Kolache Factory located at 508 W. Front Street. The family owned donut shop has been in business for 6 months and while you can find the normal "glazed donuts" and breakfast sandwiches there, its the KOLACHES you gotta try!

So Of Course I Pulled Up And Tried A Few.

Melz Melz loading...

I of course demanded to try a taco kolache which comes with everything you expect in a taco including ground beef, tomatoes cheese and sauce cooked into a delicious and tender kolache. OMG, it was amazing!

They Have A Wide Variety Of Stuffed Kolaches!

Melz Melz loading...

While the "taco kolache" got my attention, the owner let me know that they have a wide variety of stuffed kolaches including "pizza varieties" and the best selling BBQ Brisket which you can get bacon, eggs, cheese and jalapeno added!

P&K Donuts Hours Are 4:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Brisket Kolache loading...

These kolaches are truly mind blowing and delicious and they also serve awesome stuff like "Brisket On A Stick" as well so get up in the morning and go check them out or give them a call at (903) 917-1376.

9 Great Breakfast Restaurant Options in Athens, Texas If you're looking for breakfast and you're in the Athens, Texas area here is a look at some of your best options.

Delicious! Nineteen of the Best Food Trucks in the Tyler, Texas Area One of the most exciting developments in East TX over the past few years is the ever-growing food truck scene. You can find almost anything you're hungry for.