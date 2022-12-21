Get our free mobile app

The relatives are in town for Christmas and the holidays. Whether they're staying with you, at your in-laws, grandmother's house or in a hotel, at some point someone is going to say they're bored and they're looking for something to do. When you think about some East Texans even asking themselves that very same question probably every weekend, 'What is there to do?'

When you drill it down and look at it, East Texas offers up a lot of different activities and everyone in your family to enjoy. Once Christmas lunch or dinner has been consumed and you've recovered from gorging yourself out on turkey, ham, enchiladas or pizza what's next?

There are plenty of things to do to answer the 'what's next' question.

You might not think Tyler, Longview and all of our beautiful surrounding cities don't have much to offer tourists, but they do. So once you hear that phrase, "I'm bored. What can we do?", that's when you jump into action. You're already reading this and now is the time to keep scrolling through the following ideas I've come up with for you and how to handle and answer that question. From children's museums to safaris, zip-lining, state parks, Christmas light destinations, mini-golf and more, there will be something to entertain everyone on the following list to take defeat and beat down that boredom.

Now it's time to take on a new adventure with the family this holiday and to kick boredom to the curb with these fun East Texas activities.

21 Fun-Filled Things To Do In East Texas For Your Bored Out-Of-Town Relatives Now it's time to take on a new adventure with the family this holiday and to kick boredom to the curb with these fun East Texas activities.

Santa Gives East Texans An Unprecedented Look Into His Home On Zillow Santa has given Zillow unprecedented access to his 25 acres property in the North Pole to give us a special look inside his modest home and elf village.

Visit These 16 Texas Cities And Towns At Least Once As A Texan It's a fact that Texas is a huge state and because of its size, there are also a lot of things to see, visit and experience in The Lone Star State. Both Texas visitors and Texans alike should visit our awesome cities and attractions. By no means are these all the activities in these wonderful cities. They're just a few examples of things to do.

This Fredericksburg, TX Airbnb Is Like Something 'Straight Out Of A Horror Movie' We all may remember the house from Nightmare on Elm Street or The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. When you think of these, you don't exactly get all warm and fuzzy inside. Instead, it's more like a lump in your throat or stomach-sinking feeling. Unfortunately, for some travelers, this is the feeling they're getting when they pull up to this home in Fredericksburg, Texas. By the looks of the place from the outside, I get it.