Take One Last Splash At Fun Forest Park In Tyler For The Summer

Can you believe that we flew threw the summer already? Maybe it was the pandemic coming to an "end" (even though its coming BACK again) but this felt like a very quick summer! I don't think I had time to jump into a pool at all so I'm definitely going to take advantage before it all comes to a close.

And if you're like me and haven't had a chance to get wet this summer, you can take one last splash before the summer ends at Fun Forest Park in Tyler.

The newly renovated Fun Forest Pool, located at 900 N. Glenwood Blvd., celebrated the grand opening of the new facility this year on May 29 and according to Tyler Parks and Recreation, more than 250 people a day have "dived" into the new pool this summer but summer doesn't last year round and its time to bring it all to a close.

Tyler Parks and Recreation announced that the pool season at Fun Forest will be closing on Sunday August 8th so you have some time to hurry and check out the new Fun Forest Pool and get your splash on before you have to wait until next year.

But don't forget to download our app for your chance to get one last splash this summer at Splash Kingdom Water Park!

