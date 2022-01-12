Its becoming a challenge to keep kids entertained and occupied as opposed to letting them get lost on their phones. I have to constantly remind my kids to LOOK UP AND AROUND from time to time so you don't miss what's happening in the world around you. Thankfully, my kids are older or else I would have them going out with me to a few of these upcoming events in Longview.

Ricky Borden Kid Fish Derby

If you're ready to share your love of fishing with your little one, then make sure you bring them out to the annual Ricky Borden Kid Fish Derby on Saturday February 19th at Teague Park Pond located at 415 American Legion Blvd. Families with children ages 3 - 16 years old are encouraged to come out for FREE fishing fun from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM Whether you are an expert angler or have never picked up a rod this is a fun event for everyone. There will be rods and reels available to use or you can bring your own. Bait will be provided along with prizes, and raffles.

Daddy Daughter Dance

Dads and father figures, bring your little ladies for a night full of fun, laughter, and dancing. Dads and daughters of all ages are welcome to the Daddy Daughter Dance happening on Tuesday February 1 at the East Texas Builders Event Center located at 2023 Alpine Road. Tickets are $25.00 for a dad and daughter couple and additional tickets can be purchased for other children within the same household for $10 each. Tickets WILL NOT be available at the door, so be sure to purchase them ahead of time. Light refreshments will be served and the dance happens from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM.

If You're New To Town, You Should Take The Discover Longview Tour

Now that you have something for the kids to do, maybe its time to do something for yourself? Maybe become a "tourist" in your own town? If you ever wanted to know "What's fun to do in Longview?" then sign up for the "Discover Longview Tour highlighting some of Longview's top dining and attractions on Friday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The tour costs $40 per person, but discounts are available for customer facing employees. It will include visits to the Gregg County Historical Museum, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, Lazer X Texas, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, Texas Broadcast Museum, and more. Participants will explore Longview in an air conditioned trolley and enjoy a complimentary lunch.

Registration for the Discover Longview Tour is available by emailing info@visitlongviewtexas.com or calling 903-753-3281 and is open through Monday, Jan. 24. Have fun and get out and see what Longview has to offer for you and the entire family!

